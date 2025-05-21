Bulls News

Michael Jordan's Ex-Agent Makes Controversial LeBron James Statement

Michael Jordan's agent, David Falk, was asked about his all-time NBA player rankings and made a controversial LeBron James statement.

Jed Katz

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA's all-time player rankings are a debate that will never be settled as long as basketball moves along and the league evolves. With generations passing, there won't be a consensus, especially at this point in time.

One thing has stayed consistent in debates: Michael Jordan versus LeBron James. The GOAT debate is one that can't be settled with basic stats or championships. While the new generation has a growing belief that James is the greatest of all time, others will always stick with Jordan.

Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, was asked about his all-time player rankings and gave a controversial statement. The 75-year-old has seen plenty of basketball, but doesn't rank James in a spot where most people do.

“I really like LeBron, but I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships," Falk said to the Sports Business Journal.

Falk is alluding to James having played for three teams throughout his career, leaving each one in free agency. When Jordan played, free agency wasn't as prominent, and players were generally moved to other teams via trade. It wasn't until the turn of the century that more players would use free agency to find another team.

Whether or not it's 'cherry picking,' James moving teams is a result of the circumstances we live in today regarding professional sports. Athletes staying with one or two teams throughout their career is a rarity. Whether or not that hinders their all-time ranking is all part of the debate.

Related Articles

NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Harsh Message Truth on Indiana Pacers

Chicago Bulls Star Expected to Decline Contract, Enter Free Agency

New Bulls Draft Projection After Missing Out on Cooper Flagg

Published
Jed Katz-headshot
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News