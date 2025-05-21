Michael Jordan's Ex-Agent Makes Controversial LeBron James Statement
The NBA's all-time player rankings are a debate that will never be settled as long as basketball moves along and the league evolves. With generations passing, there won't be a consensus, especially at this point in time.
One thing has stayed consistent in debates: Michael Jordan versus LeBron James. The GOAT debate is one that can't be settled with basic stats or championships. While the new generation has a growing belief that James is the greatest of all time, others will always stick with Jordan.
Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, was asked about his all-time player rankings and gave a controversial statement. The 75-year-old has seen plenty of basketball, but doesn't rank James in a spot where most people do.
“I really like LeBron, but I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships," Falk said to the Sports Business Journal.
Falk is alluding to James having played for three teams throughout his career, leaving each one in free agency. When Jordan played, free agency wasn't as prominent, and players were generally moved to other teams via trade. It wasn't until the turn of the century that more players would use free agency to find another team.
Whether or not it's 'cherry picking,' James moving teams is a result of the circumstances we live in today regarding professional sports. Athletes staying with one or two teams throughout their career is a rarity. Whether or not that hinders their all-time ranking is all part of the debate.
Related Articles
NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Harsh Message Truth on Indiana Pacers
Chicago Bulls Star Expected to Decline Contract, Enter Free Agency
New Bulls Draft Projection After Missing Out on Cooper Flagg