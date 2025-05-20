Chicago Bulls Star Expected to Decline Contract, Enter Free Agency
One of the most significant developments of the season for the Chicago Bulls was the emergence of their guard Coby White. He averaged 20.4 points per game on 45.3% shooting across 74 games played, marking three straight years of 70 or more games played.
The Bulls performed exceptionally well in the second half of the season, with the backcourt duo of Josh Giddey and Coby White emerging as one of the league's best combinations down the stretch.
Although their strong performance only secured them a spot in the Play-In Tournament, resulting in an early exit, the trio of White, Giddey, and 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis provided the Bulls and their fans with a sense of hope for the future.
Giddey is fully expected to return, but it remains to be seen on what kind of deal and for how long. Coby White, on the other hand, is looking to test free agency and bet on himself, according to a new report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
"White is eligible to sign a four-year, $89 million extension in July but would be much better served to bet on himself and get a much bigger payday as an unrestricted free agent after next season," Cowley said. "That payday could make him a $40 million-per-year player."
Although $22.25 million per season on that deal would elevate White's status in the league and help him capitalize on his best season in the NBA, it seems that testing the waters in the summer of 2026 would better serve him.
White has improved each season, and now that the Bulls are confident in his and Giddey's ability to coexist and in the development of Buzelis, it would make sense for him to wait for an even bigger payday.
While significant risks are involved in turning down multi-year contracts, White has proved that he is one of the more exciting guards in the NBA, and could command money that would place him in that category.
