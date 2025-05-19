New Bulls Draft Projection After Missing Out on Cooper Flagg
Many NBA teams have had to pivot in regards to the draft after missing out on generational prospect Cooper Flagg, including the Chicago Bulls.
Coming in with a 1.7% chance to land the No. 1 pick, the Bulls were dealt a rough hand after losing a coin toss to the Dallas Mavericks to determine who would be projected 11th in the lottery. The Mavericks won the toss and, in improbable fashion, won the rights to get Flagg with the top pick.
Now, the Bulls must decide who to take at No. 12. One of their biggest positional needs comes at the center position, with former All-Star Nikola Vucevic likely on his way out via trade. The veteran was nearly moved at this year's trade deadline, but now there's more flexibility for him to get traded this summer, which opens up opportunities for Chicago's next rookie.
In a recent NBA mock draft, Jeremy Woo of ESPN predicts the Bulls to take Maryland center Derik Queen. The freshman impressed this past year, averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
"The Bulls reacquired this once top-10-protected pick at the deadline in the Zach LaVine trade, guaranteeing they would add a prospect as they navigate out of the middle of the Eastern Conference standings," Woo wrote. "Chicago is in position to draft the best available talent but is in greater need of frontcourt help, which will make Queen an interesting option if he slips to No. 12."
Queen has drawn comparisons to notable players in the league, such as Alperen Sengun, due to his lack of athleticism but smooth touch within the arc. He can score and rebound at a high level, but can also distribute the ball at times with the potential to be a do-it-all big man.
