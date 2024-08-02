NBA Champion Slams Chicago Bulls Over Controversial Zach LaVine Comments
The 2024 offseason has not been kind to the Chicago Bulls. After trading Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan for far below their values, the team now has massive drama with Zach LaVine. To make matters worse, the team leaked very controversial comments to ESPN earlier this week.
Now, the Chicago Bulls find themselves under national criticism for their contentious Zach LaVine comments. One of the first analysts to publicly state backlash is former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.
“Who is this source? That’s the first question I have to ask because they’re out of line.” Perkins said on NBA Today. “Did the source look at themselves in the mirror? Are they holding the Bulls organization accountable?"
Perkins then doubled down on slamming the Chicago Bulls organization for throwing Zach LaVine under the bus. In all honesty, it was very rightfully so.
“Passing the blame on Zach LaVine when what has the Bulls’ front office done lately," Perkins questioned. "Did they win in free agency? No. Did they win with draft picks? No. Billy Donovan got a contract extension. What has he done? Zach LaVine, in a Bulls uniform, has been a two-time All-Star, a Olympic gold medalist. … And he’s been playing on a broken foot at times, on a injured knee.”
Zach LaVine isn't the reason why the Bulls failed to get a proper trade offer for Alex Caruso or DeMar DeRozan. During the 2022-23 NBA season, LaVine played 77/82 games for the Chicago Bulls, and in the 2021-22 NBA season, he played 67/82 games.
As soon as LaVine was injured during the 2023-24 NBA season, suddenly everything wrong with the Chicago Bulls became his fault. It's not his fault Lonzo Ball became chronically injured and it's not LaVine's fault that the Bulls have completely failed at managing their assets.