NBA Coach Ty Lue's Bold Take on Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
Tyronn Lue opted to go against the grain.
Speaking with former ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, "Club Shay Shay," the LA Clippers' coach got honest about former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Instead of bashing him, Lue gave Jordan his flowers.
“He’d average 45,”Lue said, entertaining a hypothetical of Jordan in the modern NBA. “You can’t touch nobody, it’s a foul. You got the best player in the world. He averaged 37 one year, so add eight to that. You can’t touch him, or he gets two free throws."
Lue: Jordan Would Excel in Modern NBA
Things have certainly changed since Jordan retired from the NBA in 2003.
After winning six championships with the Bulls, Jordan spent a pair of seasons with the Washington Wizards in what ended up being his least-remembered years.
"The opportunity to teach our young players," Jordan explained of his decision at the time, "and help them elevate their game to a higher level ... strongly influenced my decision."
Still, the shooting guard averaged more than 20 points and close to six rebounds per game across the two seasons on a shooting percentage in the low 40s. It proved he was still a prolific scorer and capable of impacting a team positively.
“I’m just going to play the game of basketball that I love," Jordan said. "I’m not about the money. I don’t care if I get paid a dime,” Mike continued. “I’m going to play the game because I love it.”
At the time, Jordan was nearing 40 himself. That only added to Lue's argument — even considering the league's changes.
"The zone stuff could be a difference," the coach said, "and back then, with illegal defense, but I don’t see why there couldn’t be a year he’d average 45. You can’t touch anybody; the physicality is pretty much gone. Just how smart he was, and especially nowadays, he’d take advantage of these guys as far as IQ alone.”
Jordan's time in Chicago is immortalized; he still bears the weight of being the greatest basketball player of all time to most of the sport's fanbase.
And while he wouldn't be able to run with the fresh legs currently in the league, he certainly might have excelled in his prime.
Regarding Lue's contact comment: Jordan would still enjoy facing the Jazz.
