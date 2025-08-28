NBA Experts Predict Bulls' 2025-26 Record Amid Josh Giddey Uncertainty
The Chicago Bulls have made the NBA play-in for three consecutive seasons, and the season before that stretch (2021-22), they were the No. 6 overall seed in the Eastern Conference with their best record in a decade. Unfortunately, the latest prediction from ESPN indicates the Bulls are going to take a step back this year instead of the step forward that many fans were hoping for.
The Bulls have gone 39-43 in the regular season in each of the last two seasons, earning the No. 9 seed in the play-in tourney in 2023-24 and the No. 10 seed this past season. Despite making those three straight trips to the play-in round, the Bulls failed to advance to the first round of the playoffs all three times.
ESPN's staff of NBA insiders predicted the Bulls would finish in 11th in the Eastern Conference this season with a 36-46 overall record, one spot out of a fourth consecutive playoff berth.
“Then, it's two teams at a crossroads: the Bulls and the Hornets,” wrote Tim Bontemps. “Both have talented players who are approaching their primes...; some long-term hopeful building blocks (Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue, Tidjane Salaun and Kon Knueppel) and rosters that could wind up fighting either for a play-in spot or for a spot near the top of the lottery.”
At A Crossroads
The unfortunate part about the prediction for the Bulls is that Giddey and White, the two "talented players approaching their prime", are both currently embroiled in tiresome contract negotiations with the franchise. Whether a resolution is reached that keeps both players in Chicago remains to be seen, but there is a legitimate possibility that neither player is on the roster at the end of next season.
Chicago is at a more immediate crossroads with Giddey, who's a restricted free agent. The two sides are reportedly $10 million apart in negotiations, as Giddey is seeking $30 million per year, while the Bulls aim to stay below $20 million. White is set for unrestricted free agency next summer if Chicago can't extend him, so a trade isn't out of the question if an agreement isn't reached by the deadline.
If Chicago doesn't handle things right over the next 12 months, they could be without both star guards, and their future could look very unpromising.
