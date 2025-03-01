NBA Fans React Josh Giddey's Recent Performances
The Chicago Bulls made it known after they traded away Zach LaVine and acquired the full rights back to their 2025 first-round pick that they had no intention of contending for the playoffs this season. Factor in Nikola Vucevic being sidelined for the last three games, and the odds haven't been in their favor.
Regardless, the Bulls have been pleasantly surprised by the recent play of Josh Giddey. Acquiring Giddey via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past offseason for Alex Caruso, he's been a full-time starter since arriving. Since the All-Star break, he's looked like one of the top young guards in the NBA.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey has been averaging 23.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting 66.7% from behind the arc. A phenomenal stretch of performances, fans have taken notice and gone to social media to share their reactions.
Putting up All-Star level numbers in this small sample size, Giddey ranks in the top five of the league in both assists and rebounds since the All-Star break. The only other play to do that is MVP-contender and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
During his last season in Oklahoma City, Giddey started to fall out of favor in the rotation, with his average minutes dropping six from the season prior. As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became so ball-dominant, Giddey no longer made sense for their future.
However, it appears he has a new home in Chicago, and he'll be in line for a new contract this offseason that will only get more expensive if he continues this level of play.
