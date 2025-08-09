NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey, Golden State Warriors News
Without a doubt, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch for the past few seasons in terms of roster construction standpoint.
The team traded away Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Lonzo Ball in what seemed to be a series of moves that didn't significantly help with their future. However, they had one thing turn out well, and that was the development of Josh Giddey last season.
Somehow, after a series of elephant-in-the-room situations, which still includes an ongoing one with Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls now have another one with Josh Giddey.
The Josh Giddey Dilemma
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey is currently a restricted free agent with the team this free agency. However, he's played himself into a contract that seems like the Bulls don't want to pay. After the All-Star break last season, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in 19 games.
With that in mind, it has been reported by Marc Stein and numerous insiders that Giddey is seeking a contract in the range of $30 million per year.
Now that contract talks between the Chicago Bulls and Giddey have stalled, more teams have suddenly entered the bidding for him.
Josh Giddey Receives New Interest
This week, it was reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer that the Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in Giddey.
"Giddey for kuminga just makes too much sense," said one NBA fan.
"Giddey Green Curry. Make it a recipe," said another excited Warriors fan.
"Bulls traded Caruso for Giddey and got no picks in return from a team that has valuable picks, now they’re about to lose Giddey and get nothing in return 😭😭," said a concerned Bulls fan.
"Honestly would make sense for GS if the core of Steph/Draymond/Jimmy isn’t broken up to do it. The West is too loaded for them to actually contend as of now. What’s the harm in taking a home run swing on a guy like Giddey?" questioned another Warriors fan.
What Happens Now?
Right now, both the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams stuck in limbo. Yet somehow, they've found a way to put pressure on each other through the situation. In all likelihood, Giddey is only 22 years old, and the Bulls should not risk losing him unless it's for another 22-year-old in Jonathan Kuminga.
It all depends on if the Bulls want a point guard moving for their future or a forward.