NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey's Performance in Bulls-Heat
The Chicago Bulls won six of their last seven games of the 2024-25 regular season, but unfortunately drew the Miami Heat for a win-or-go-home play-in tournament matchup.
On Wednesday night, the Bulls took a beating, as the Heat dominated them in a 109-90 finish. The Heat led by as many as 25 points in a wire-to-wire victory behind a 38-point explosion from star guard Tyler Herro.
This was a crushing way for the Bulls to go out, especially after a surprisingly impressive regular season. The Bulls were prominently led by star guard Josh Giddey, but the 22-year-old could nto carry Chicago to a play-in win.
Giddey finished the loss with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9-21 shooting from the field and 2-7 from three-point range. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Giddey's performance, as his underwhelming game garnered mixed reviews.
"Spoiler alert: If Josh Giddey is your star, you have no star. He had nowhere to run, nowhere to hide when the Bulls played a team actually trying to win for the first time in two months," one fan bluntly posted.
"Only player that showed up," another fan said.
"Josh Giddey is not a playoff basketball player. Do not make me watch this again next year. Just let him walk," a fan suggested.
"nah Josh Giddey deserves better," one fan replied.
Giddey ended his debut season with the Bulls averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, becoming their best player down the stretch and seemingly turning into a franchise cornerstone moving forward. Of course, this could be a busy offseason for Chicago, but keeping Giddey around is certainly the right move.