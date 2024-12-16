Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Zach LaVine Injury News Before Bulls-Raptors

The Chicago Bulls have Zach LaVine on their injury report against the Toronto Raptors.

Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.
Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been among the biggest names in recent NBA trade rumors. Having a strong season, LaVine is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 50.1 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from three-point range.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast that not much has changed on the LaVine trade front despite his strong start to the year.

"He's having an excellent year," Windhorst said (h/t Bleacher Report). "We know that he's been on the trade block for a year now, at least. Yet, I hear nothing about LaVine on the trade market and I don't think it's because the Bulls aren't interested in trading him."

Zach LaVine and Billy Donovan
Dec 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) talks with head coach Billy Donovan during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

LaVine’s contract is certainly a concern, and his injury history could also make teams hesitant to trade for him. On Sunday, the Bulls announced that LaVine is questionable for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with low back spasms.

NBA fans have been reacting to this injury news, with many of them believing it could be in preparation for a trade.

“Warrior," a fan wrote.

"Piston," another fan commented.

"CLIPPER," another comment read.

"Zach Lavine (pending trade) listed Questionable for monday," replied a fan.

"welcome to detroit," a fan commented.

"ROCKET," a Houston fan wrote.

Many players around the league became trade-eligible on Sunday, which is why NBA fans are so intrigued about the possibility of the Bulls becoming active in the trade market. That said, LaVine has appeared on several injury reports this season, and there is no indication a trade is imminent.

