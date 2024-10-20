NBA Fans React Zach LaVine's Two-Word Instagram Post
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine had a strong NBA preseason. Making four appearances, LaVine averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 53.3 percent shooting and 50.0 percent from three.
Heading into his 11th NBA season, LaVine has a big year ahead of him. There were several trade rumors involving LaVine during the offseason, but many reports suggested his trade value is nonexistent.
Entering the third year of a five-year, $215M contract, LaVine will likely have to return to All-Star form before a contending team considers taking that deal on. This, along with LaVine’s injury history, have kept him in Chicago even as they rebuild.
Ahead of the new NBA season, LaVine made an Instagram post on Sunday.
Via LaVine: “Year 11. 🔒”
The post includes five pictures from preseason, and fans have been reacting in the comments.
Via 8.01.20: “YEAR 11? damn im gettin old”
Via sharujan_30: “Year 11? I reached unc status”
Via emmyy.bemmyyy: “Flight 8️⃣ is back!!”
Via yancaarlos_: “Locked in. let's go All-NBA season🤞🏽”
Via blikemike_13: “MVP Season Why Not? Why can’t u be mvp of the league”
Via elyarbaxsian: “Year11? we got old man”
Many fans reacted to how crazy it sounds for LaVine to be entering his 11th season in the NBA. Selected 13th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA draft, LaVine has made two All-Star teams, both of which came in Chicago.
LaVine is entering his eighth season with the Bulls.
