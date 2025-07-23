NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Calls Out Controversial Kobe Bryant Ranking
It is always a challenge for anyone to attempt an all-time NBA player ranking, but Bleacher Report recently took a shot at it. While there will always be people who agree and disagree with certain rankings, the consensus around their spot for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was negative.
Via Bleacher Report: "TOP 100 NBA PLAYERS OF ALL TIME🐐
1️⃣ MJ
2️⃣ LeBron
3️⃣ Kareem
4️⃣ Magic
5️⃣ Russell
6️⃣ Shaq
7️⃣ Duncan
8️⃣ Bird
9️⃣ Wilt
🔟 Steph
11 Kobe
12 Hakeem
13 KD
14 Oscar
15 West
16 KG
17 Jokić
18 Dirk
19 David Robinson
20 Dr J"
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was the first player to call them out on putting Kobe Bryant as the 11th best player of all time, replying to the post by saying, "Kobe at 11 is criminal." Now, former Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade chimed in as well.
"If you wanna ask us hoopers who played against [Kobe Bryant], all of us are going to talk top three [all time]," Wade said. "Like we all gonna talk top three if you played against Mamba. But, someone's opinion that's never played against Kobe, who has never played a game of basketball at the level that we play it at, having him at 11, why am I up in arms about something like that?"
"They had rankings when he played in the league, and they had him low, I remember one year, and Kobe addressed it," Wade continued. "Like, 'who is these idiots?' Like, 'why would I listen to these idiots?' And I'm not calling the person that did this an idiot, but what I'm saying is when someone does something like that, Kobe was like, 'this is idiotic to me.'"
Wade and O'Neal have both stepped in to defend Bryant for Bleacher Report putting him outside of the top ten in their new all-time rankings, which is certainly a disrespectful spot for one of the greatest to ever play.