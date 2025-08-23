NBA Mock Trade: Chicago Bulls Send All-Star to Los Angeles Lakers
The Chicago Bulls are a very puzzling franchise to understand right now, and that's being seen through their negotiations with restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey. After acquiring him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 offseason for Alex Caruso, Giddey performed like an All-Star in the second half of the season, but the team is firm on its stance in contract negotiations.
Regardless, the team appears to be pivoting towards a younger angle, with Matas Buzelis showing flashes toward the end of last season and them adding Noa Essengue in the draft. Therefore, as this team pivots in that direction, it leaves Nikola Vucevic as the odd man out.
Earlier this summer, Vucevic addressed the speculations and rumors about his departure from Chicago in an interview with Basket USA.
"A week ago, the Bulls GM (Marc Eversley), who contacted me after all the rumors about me, confirmed that none of it was true and that everything we said after the season was still relevant. I knew that, but it's always nice when your GM contacts you to tell you," Vucevic said.
However, he also added at the end, "I know how business works: in the last year of a contract, there's always speculation. Since I can't control anything, I try not to worry." Vucevic knows the business, and an expiring contract and good player combination is one that teams will look to seek. It looks as though he'll begin the season with Chicago, but where could he be after the trade deadline?
A Trade Idea For Vucevic
The Golden State Warriors were a team in rumors for Vucevic for a while, but with Al Horford expected to land there, the Los Angeles Lakers seem like ideal suitors. In that case, a trade for the former All-Star big man could look like this:
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls receive: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2028 1st swap rights with LAL (Top-5 protected)
In this deal, the Bulls still get the benefit of an expiring contract like Vucevic, but also get an interesting swap with the Lakers in 2028. With Luka Doncic there, it's unlikely it would become a Top 10 pick, but even if it's a few spots higher, if the swap conveys, that could be a win.
