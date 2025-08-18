NBA Players React to Josh Giddey's New Post on Monday
Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls are still at an impasse in contract negotiations, but the comments from both fans and fellow players on Giddey's most recent Instagram post on Monday suggest that Giddey has quite a bit of support in his corner.
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists during his first season with the Chicago Bulls in 2024-25 after the Bulls acquired him in exchange for Alex Caruso in June 2024. Giddey recorded seven triple-doubles last season, good for seventh in the league. For context, Luka Doncic (5) and Jayson Tatum (2) recorded a combined seven triple-doubles in 2024-25.
A recent poll of NBA executives by The Athletic indicated that the belief around the league is that Giddey will land somewhere between $20 and $25 million a year, which certainly wouldn't be the best-case scenario for a player in Giddey who was reportedly seeking upwards of $30 million per year.
Players And Fans React To Giddey's Post
Giddey posted an extensive photo dump captioned "summer," although the lineup featured pictures dating back at least as far as the Bulls' season, which ended in early April. Perhaps it's a good sign for the Bulls front office that Giddey let the post with a picture of himself working out in Bulls apparel and included a picture of himself on the court with the Bulls.
Giddey received nearly 150 comments on the post, ranging from comments from Chicago Bulls teammates to love from the fans. The comment section even included some ribbing from a reigning NBA champion.
"Joshua," teammate and Bulls 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis commented.
"Chicago loves you 🫂," @everythingbullss, a popular Bulls fanpage, added.
"i would’ve hitsticked you out the air," Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams wrote.
Assuming Giddey remains on the roster into late October, the Bulls are slated to open their season against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on October 22. The Bulls are set to face the Orlando Magic in a December 1 matchup on Peacock, but their first truly nationally televised game of the season won't occur until a January 16 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on ESPN.
Chicago is looking to improve upon a 2024-25 campaign that saw the team earn the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record. The Bulls earned a play-in tournament berth for their efforts but were immediately eliminated with a 109-90 loss to the Miami Heat, in which GIddey led the team with 25 points.
