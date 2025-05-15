Chicago Bulls Legend Calls Out Dylan Harper NBA Draft Speculation
The San Antonio Spurs are becoming a major talking point with the NBA Draft just over a month away. After a controversial draft lottery, San Antonio will have the No. 2 overall pick, moving up from where the team was projected to pick.
The Spurs have also been involved in trade rumors regarding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now that they have the second overall pick, they can use it as leverage to make a blockbuster deal with Milwaukee, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Greek Freak is open about exploring other suitors.
Former Rutgers point guard and top prospect Dylan Harper has long been the consensus No. 2 pick. While San Antonio has made no declarations on its moves going forward, the team is likely to either select Harper or move the pick if an Antetokounmpo trade happens.
Harper's father and Chicago Bulls legend, Ron Harper, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the speculation regarding his son and the Spurs' pick. The long-time NBA veteran was not happy with what many on social media were saying.
"I love all these NBA GMs on twitter but like I keep telling everyone until June 25 and a team call Dylan Harper name he’s not on a team… enjoy dreaming," Harper said.
The tweet originates from a fan on social media claiming that the Spurs are going to trade his son, after Dylan talked about potentially playing in San Antonio with All-Star Victor Wembanyama.
Nothing is set in stone, but those two options are becoming the most likely scenarios for the Rutgers product and the Spurs. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, quickly becoming a legend for the Scarlet Knights. Along with Ace Bailey, the two have a bright future ahead, as they're projected to be high lottery picks in the draft.
Related Articles
NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Statement on Celtics-Knicks Playoffs
Josh Giddey Reportedly Looking for Massive NBA Contract