NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Statement on Celtics-Knicks Playoffs
The playoff series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks has arguably been the most thrilling and unexpected of the second round.
The first two games of the series were defined by the New York Knicks executing perfectly in the clutch and erasing double-digit deficits. Just when it seemed like the Celtics were about to get back into the series, Jayson Tatum went down with a devastating Achilles tear injury. Then, when it seemed like series was over, somehow, the Celtics blew out the Knicks without Tatum.
Among those who have enjoyed the series are NBA legend Dwyane Wade. During an episode of "Time Out", Wade revealed what impressed him most about the series.
"No series have shown us what the last five [minutes] mean more than the New York, Boston series. Because New York has come back... when I look at them, this is a team who believes," Wade said.
"First of all, to be able to go on the round, it's hard to win two," Wade added. "They believe in themselves, they believe in themselves, they believe in their system. To watch them in that last five, they execute on both ends of the floor to perfection."
All eyes are on the Boston Celtics to see if they can force a game seven against the New York Knicks. If they can, anything can happen, even without Tatum.
