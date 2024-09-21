NBA Trade Idea Sends Rising Chicago Bulls Star to Orlando Magic
The Chicago Bulls have officially entered a rebuild. Trading DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso earlier this offseason, the Bulls are likely not done making moves.
Zach LaVine is the biggest name the Bulls still have on their roster, but he will likely need to perform well ahead of next season’s trade deadline in order to get moved. While LaVine is perhaps the most intriguing of Chicago’s remaining trade candidates, he is not the only one.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends former seventh overall pick Coby White to the Orlando Magic:
Magic Receive: Coby White
Bulls Receive: Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, Denver's 2025 first-round pick (top-five protection), 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protection)
Via Favale: “Giving up two first-round picks and a recent lottery selection amounts to a lot, but White is worth it. He's under team control at a cut rate through 2025-26 ($24.9 million). And more critically, his arrival doesn't just inflate the Magic's friskiness. It potentially forges another legitimate title contender.”
White had a career year last season, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 assists on 44.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
Still just 24 years old, White may be a player Chicago chooses to keep, but they are likely open to fielding offers for most of their players.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade