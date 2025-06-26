New Bulls Rookie Noa Essengue Compared to 3x All-Star, NBA Champion
The Chicago Bulls selected Noa Essengue with their 12th overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. It came as a slight surprise, as many expected the Bulls to take a center, as Nikola Vucevic is aging, they don't have a great backup option, and Maryland center Derik Queen was still on the board.
However, Essengue is oozing with potential. He's the second-youngest player in the draft, only older than first overall pick Cooper Flagg, and is coming off a season averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 18 games at the EuroCup.
According to K.C. Johnson, who covers the Chicago Bulls for CHSN, one scout told him that Noa Essengue has a "high-end" comparison for Pascal Siakam.
Siakam was the 27th overall pick in 2016 to the Toronto Raptors, but he has developed into a three-time All-Star, was one of the three best players on the Raptors team that won a championship in 2019, and won Eastern Conference Finals MVP this season with the Indiana Pacers.
That's a good comparison for Essengue, especially because he says Siakam is someone he tries to model his game around. Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes are two other players he aspires to play like. Bleacher Report also compared him to Pascal Siakam in their scouting report.
If Essengue can develop into a Siakam-type of player, it would give the Bulls a fun frontcourt for the future between him and Matas Buzelis, who had a strong close to the season. Both players have a limitless ceiling, but it may take time for Essengue to grow into his frame. He's currently listed at 6'10", 198 pounds.
Related Articles
New Report on Potential Lonzo Ball, Coby White Trades Amid NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg’s Strong Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum Statement