New Report on Potential Lonzo Ball, Coby White Trades Amid NBA Draft
The Chicago Bulls head into the 2025 NBA Draft with the 12th overall pick, and they are expected to take a stud with their late-lottery selection. However, there is plenty of uncertainty in this year's class.
After Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper went top two to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, nobody knew what would happen next. The Bulls have been linked to a few different prospects; however, the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley initially reported that they would likely be targeting frontcourt help.
"All signs point to the Bulls selecting a frontcourt player with the No. 12 pick — with defensive specialist Collin Murray-Boyles in the lead out of the gate — especially if they feel good about a Williams deal happening. Noa Essengue and Asa Newell are also possibilities," Cowley wrote on Tuesday.
However, on Wednesday during the draft, Cowley brought up the idea of the Bulls either selecting a guard 12th overall or even trading up. If this happens, though, Cowley expects the Bulls to look into trading Lonzo Ball or Coby White.
"Bulls remain in active discussions to move Ball or White, per source. Drafting a guard No. 12 is still a real play or even trying to move up," Cowley posted.
Cowley then made sure to clarify what he meant by this, but is still not ruling out a Ball or White trade.
"Never said before the pick ... if they pick a guard, however, stay tuned the next few weeks," Cowley responded to an aggregate.
Lonzo Ball has been involved in trade rumors all offseason, and if the Bulls feel like they can find his replacement at pick 12, a few teams will undoubtedly be interested in adding a veteran, big-name point guard. White, however, seems less likely to be dealt, but with just one year left on his deal, it is certainly in the cards.