New Report on Chicago Bulls' Controversial Decision on Future

The Chicagos made a decision on their front office that their fans may not like

Dec 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) celebrates with Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and guard Coby White (0) after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Over the past few seasons, the Chicago Bulls have made terrible decisions when it comes to shipping off their players for good assets.

The haul for players like Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine has done next to nothing in terms of putting the team in place for a proper rebuild. As a result, Bulls fans haven't held the team's executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas in high regard.

Unfortunately for Bulls fans, the team's latest actions on the matter may upset them.

According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have no plans to remove Karnisovas or GM Marc Eversley.

"A Bulls source told the Sun-Times on Thursday that there were no plans to remove executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas from his position, and it was a solid bet that general manager Marc Eversley and head coach Billy Donovan were equally as safe," Cowley said.

According to Cowley, the Bulls have been particularly impressed with head coach Billy Donovan. They particularly enjoy his offensive style and the relationships he's created within the locker room.

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan
Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gestures to his team during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"Donovan, especially, is well-liked by both the front office and ownership, with all involved impressed with the way he flipped the offensive playing style so dramatically in just one season, as well as the relationships he has developed within the locker room," Cowley said.

Even though Karnisovas has not left the Bulls in a position for a proper rebuild and has lost the admiration of the team's fans, Chicago's ownership believes he's the right man for the job.

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas
Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas (right) talks with general manager Marc Eversley (left) before game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"The Sun-Times reported last year that this has been the mentality of the Reinsdorfs to Karnisovas, and while patience might be running a bit thinner than it was over the previous two seasons, the belief is that Karnisovas is the right guy for the job," Cowley said.

If the blowout losses against the Detroit Pistons proved anything, it's that the next few seasons could be rough for Bulls fans.

