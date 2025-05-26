New Report On Dallas Mavericks Targeting Lonzo Ball Trade
The NBA offseason on the horizon means the trade machines are churning. Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest player to find his name in rumors, with one Western Conference destination being named as a potential fit for Ball.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein's latest Substack release, the Dallas Mavericks could seek a trade for Ball to fill their need for a point guard amidst Kyrie Irving's expected absence at the start of next season. Celtics' guard Jrue Holiday was another name floated for Dallas, but Stein believes the prospect of acquiring Ball is more realistic.
"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday," Stein wrote. "Complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract, (Dallas is) also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we've discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball."
Ball made his return to NBA action this season after suffering a knee injury in January 2022 that sidelined him for the remainder of that season, as well the entirety of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Ball averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 assists in 32 appearances this season, making 14 starts while playing an average of 22.2 minutes per game.
The Bulls signed Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract extension in February, with the second year being a team option.
