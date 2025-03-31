New Report on Josh Giddey's Contract Demands
The Chicago Bulls have been the surprise team since the All-Star break, boasting an 11-8 record since then and having big wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Despite their recent success, the Bulls might miss the playoffs if they drop in the play-in tournament. However, the team has their eyes set on the future of their roster.
Since the break, the Bulls have seen massive improvements from both Coby White and Josh Giddey. White is leading the team in scoring during this stretch with 26.2 points per game, while Giddey is second in scoring and first in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. With both players eligible for extensions this offseason, a new report has come out on Giddey's contract situation.
"Giddey, meanwhile, averaged 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists in March and just beat the Los Angeles Lakers with a halfcourt buzzer-beater that won't soon be forgotten," shared by NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. "He'll be a restricted free agent this summer and is expected to seek a new multiyear deal that pays at least $30 million annually."
The recent play from Giddey has definitely changed the perspective of contract negotiations, as he's brought back his value in his first season with the Bulls. Added by Stein and Fischer, the extension looks to put Giddey "… in line with the contracts landed by other top guards in his draft class like Orlando's Jalen Suggs and Atlanta's Jalen Johnson."
Looking to continue his strong stretch of play, the Bulls are due for a Monday night matchup against Giddey's former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City.
