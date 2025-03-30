Bulls News

Anthony Davis Makes NBA History in Bulls vs Mavericks

Liam Willerup

Mar 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) goes up for a dunk on Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) goes up for a dunk on Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks traveled to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, as Dallas was set for a tough task against a Bulls team that is red-hot. Even though Dallas boasts the better record, Chicago has won eight of their last 10 games and is coming off a dramatic win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the storyline may have gone overlooked, Saturday's game marked the return of Anthony Davis to his hometown of Chicago. Davis entered the contest with a career average of 27.9 points and 3.0 blocks per game when playing in the United Center. During Saturday's game, Davis added another pair of milestones to a legendary NBA career.

Davis became just the 25th player in NBA history to record 1,800 blocks. On top of that, he's also just the 11th player in league history to record at least 18,000 points and 1,800 blocks in his career.

Looking at active players in the league, only Brook Lopez has recorded at least 1,800 blocks with the next closest active player being Rudy Gobert. Lopez is shy of 18,000 points, meaning Davis is the only active player to reach that milestone. 25th all-time in blocks, Davis will look to pass Jermaine O'Neal next who's at 1,820 blocks.

Mavericks forward Anthony Davi
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles up court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A historic career so far for the 32-year-old, there's no telling what's next for Davis, given his situation in Dallas. With teammate Kyrie Irving set to be a free agent this summer and already dealing with an ACL tear, this Mavericks roster could look drastically different next season.

While the Bulls aren't in a position now to do so, perhaps Davis could make a move back to his hometown of Chicago sometime before he calls it wraps on his Hall of Fame career.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

