New Report On Unexpected Player Bulls Could Be Targeting

A new report from Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reveals an unexpected player the team could target with their first-round pick

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
While the NBA Finals have yet to be decided, a majority of the NBA has shifted its focus to the offseason. Some teams will be focused on potential trades and free agency moves, while others will pivot their attention to the 2025 NBA Draft. With Duke's Cooper Flagg expected to be the top pick to the Dallas Mavericks, there are plenty of critical decisions to be made after that.

As for the Chicago Bulls, they are set to select 12th overall after falling in the play-in tournament. With Nikola Vucevic expected to be traded this offseason, adding a player to fill the void there seems like a likely selection. However, a recent report indicates the Bulls could be targeting an unexpected player with their lottery selection as he climbs draft boards.

In a report by Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, the Bulls were one of the teams that came away impressed from what they heard and saw from North Carolina wing Drake Powell. A five-star recruit from the Class of 2024, Powell had an underwhelming freshman season but showed flashes and has the tools to be an impactful two-way wing at the next level.

As mentioned by Johnson, Powell rising to the 12th overall pick would be drastic, given most mock drafts have him as a second-round pick. However, players making significant rises aren't uncommon, as Powell could end up doing that if he continues to impress. He was a standout during the NBA Draft Combine, logging the top vertical leap at 43" and measuring with a 7-foot wingspan.

UNC guard Drake Powel
Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) shoots the ball in the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Powell's fit would be ideal for Chicago, as he'd fit in well next to Matas Buzelis at the forward position and give the Bulls a defensive stopper.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

