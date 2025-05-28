Bulls News

Ex-Bulls Guard Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton Hypocrisy After Knicks-Pacers

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams called out the narrative of Tyrese Haliburton not being a superstar

Farbod Esnaashari

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
If there's one thing these NBA playoffs have shown, it's that the Indiana Pacers are no fluke, and Tyrese Haliburton is a superstar.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season only to be swept by the Boston Celtics, the Pacers are now only one game away from reaching the NBA Finals. Not only that, but Tyrese Haliburton is looking like arguably the greatest point guard in the NBA.

On Tuesday night in Game 4, Haliburton put up a historic 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, 4 steals, on 0 turnovers.

After the game, former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams defended Haliburton from the narrative that Stephen A. Smith gave him, claiming that Haliburton isn't a superstar.

Via @RealJayWilliams: "Oh, I’m sorry—did I miss the memo where 32-15-12 with ZERO turnovers in 38 minutes isn’t elite anymore? If that stat line doesn’t scream s'uperstar,' what exactly are we watching, @stephenasmith ?"

Haliburton's superstar play extends far beyond his historic individual Game 4 performance against the New York Knicks. Through 14 playoff games this season, he's put up 272 points, 137 assists, and only 27 turnovers with a plethora of clutch shots.

Many times, the NBA playoffs are about who believes in themselves and executes the best amid numerous adjustments. No one expected it, but the Indiana Pacers have been the most impressive team throughout the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

