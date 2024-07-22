Bulls News

New Report on Zach LaVine Trade Reveals Potential Locker Room Drama

The Chicago Bulls may have a tough decision to make this NBA offseason

Joey Linn

Feb 15, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and head coach Billy Donovan in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
It has been reported for several months that the Chicago Bulls are attempting to trade Zach LaVine. With teams seemingly unwilling to take on LaVine’s contract, and the Bulls unwilling to attach assets to incentivize a team to do so, there may be no deal this summer. 

This is a concerning development for Chicago, because not only does LaVine returning next season complicate their rebuild effort, but it reportedly could cause even deeper issues. In a recent article from Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun-Times, it was reported that LaVine and the Bulls may be heading towards locker room dysfunction.

According to this report, DeMar DeRozan was often a buffer between LaVine and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, but with the star forward now in Sacramento, there could potentially be locker room issues:

"When LaVine and Donovan have been asked about their icy relationship the last few seasons, both have downplayed just how bad it is, maintaining public professionalism throughout. But the source said a key buffer between the two, especially as far as LaVine is concerned, was veteran forward DeMar DeRozan," Cowley wrote. "With DeRozan now with the Kings after a sign-and-trade, that buffer is gone."

If this is indeed the case, Chicago may have no choice but to attach the necessary assets to a LaVine deal in order to send him elsewhere. It is understandable why Chicago has been reluctant to do this, but it seems very likely that may be their only option.

The Bulls have made it an emphasis this summer to begin pivoting in a new direction, but this rebuild effort cannot be fully maximized until LaVine is sent elsewhere.

