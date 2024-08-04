Newest Update on Chicago Bulls Trading Zach LaVine
Recently, it was revealed that the Chicago Bulls have become resigned to keeping Zach LaVine on their roster, that they've given up. The latest update from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times also revealed that may not be the case.
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Bulls are still actively pursuing trades of Zach LaVine and Nikole Vucevic. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
Of course, all of this can change if Karnisovas can move LaVine or center Nikola Vucevic – two moves he continues actively pursuing – but with very few landing spots left, Karnisovas is running out of time," Cowley said.
It's important to note that while the Bulls are still actively looking for Zach LaVine trades, they're also working out plans to keep him on the roster as well. If LaVine does remain on the Bulls, the organization will look to rebuild his value so that they can inevitably just trade him later.
"Because so much with LaVine has been botched over the years, the Bulls must do everything they can to change the narrative around the two-time All-Star and rebuild his value in the eyes of the market," Cowley said.
The Chicago Bulls have a plethora of problems to figure out. They have to find a Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic trade, find a way to improve the team next season if the two stay, and find a way to develop their younger rosters. Arguably, no team has a harder task next season than the Chicago Bulls.
