NFL Star Makes Controversial Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Statement
Michael Jordan has not played in the NBA for over 20 years, but that doesn't stop his name from getting thrown out at least once a week in debates. The most recent is from known other than Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
During an interview on The OGs podcast, Crosby stated that he'd rather take both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on his GOAT list, instead of LeBron James.
"On my GOAT list, I'm taking Kobe over LeBron," Crosby said. "I think LeBron, like, I respect his greatness. He's top three, no question, but if it really comes down to it, in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line. I'm taking MJ, and I'm taking Kobe if I want to win the title."
For what it's worth, this isn't the first time that Crosby has made a controversial statement about LeBron James. Back in July on the Jim Rome Show, Crosby stated that LeBron took the easy road traveled.
"The guys who inspire me are the Kobes (Bryant) and the (Michael) Jordans; the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place," Crosby said. "No offense to the guys like LeBron and those dudes -- I won't give them some heat, but they took the easier road traveled and that's not the way I look at it."
In 2011 when LeBron James joined the Miami Heat, this wasn't even a controversial statement. It was widely accepted by everyone that LeBron took the easy road traveled, but through a mix of revisionist history and LeBron winning a title in Cleveland, it's somehow been forgotten. While younger fans may have forgotten, Maxx Crosby hasn't.
