Nine-Year NBA Veteran Announces Comeback Attempt
It's been over two years since Tony Snell last played in the NBA, but he doesn't want it to be over. After last playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022, Tony Snell wants to make an NBA comeback.
Tony Snell officially announced his NBA comeback attempt during an interview with Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal.
"I didn't make it this far to make it (just) this far," Snell said to the Albuquerque Journal. "I’m really trying to get that 10th year to take care of my family for life."
It's been well-noted that Tony Snell wants to get NBA healthcare benefits for his autistic children. For those that don't know, the NBA pension kicks in for players after three seasons, but healthcare benefits for a spouse and children happen after their 10th season. After Snell learned that his son Karter was diagnosed with autism, he tested himself and found the same diagnosis in June 2023.
“I was always independent growing up, always being alone. I just couldn’t connect with people in the personal side of things,” Tony Snell said in a 2023 interview with The Today Show. “And I’m like, you know what? If (Karter) is diagnosed (with autism), then I think I am, too. That gave me the courage to go get checked out."
Tony Snell started his career with the Chicago Bulls during the 2013-14 NBA season. During his last season in 2021-22, he played with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans. Throughout his career, Tony Snell averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 43/39/85 shooting.
If there's one thing any human being deserves, it's the ability to provide for their family. Hopefully, Tony Snell gets that opportunity next season.
