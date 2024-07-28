Bulls News

Patrick Beverley Makes Kevin Durant Statement Amid Jayson Tatum's Team USA Benching

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley spoke on Kevin Durant vs. Jayson Tatum

Joey Linn

Mar 17, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on from the bench against the Washington Wizards during the second half of the game at Capital One Arena.
Mar 17, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on from the bench against the Washington Wizards during the second half of the game at Capital One Arena. / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
USA Basketball opened their Paris Olympics Group Play on Sunday with a win over Serbia. Getting Kevin Durant back from injury, Team USA received an incredible performance from the Phoenix Suns star en route to a convincing win over three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Durant's return pushed Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum out of Steve Kerr's rotation. This was a move that few saw coming, but Kerr told reporters after the game he went with the lineup combinations that made the most sense in this matchup.

On a live stream during the game, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley received several messages in the comments about Tatum's DNP. When Beverley's co-host said Durant is a better version of Tatum, Beverley said, "KD is a version of his own, brother. I know what you’re saying, but I want to make a correction for the people who are watching."

As Durant was going off, Beverley said, "So what do you do, keep KD on the bench? Hell no."

Durant did not start this game for Team USA, as Steve Kerr went with Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.

Now that Durant has one game under his belt that proved he is more than ready for an increased role, perhaps Kerr will swap a guard like Booker out of the starting lineup in favor of Durant.

Providing some live analysis during this first Team USA Olympic matchup, Beverley shared his thoughts throughout the game. Recently signing in Hapoel Tel Aviv BC, Beverley leaves behind a 12-year NBA career that included stops with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

