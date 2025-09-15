Patrick Beverley Makes Very Bold Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook Statement
The Chicago Bulls won the 2008 NBA Draft lottery to land their hometown hero, Derrick Rose. The Chicago-born star was the most anticipated player the Bulls had since Michael Jordan, and he did not let down his high expectations.
Rose started his NBA career by winning Rookie of the Year in his debut season, then making the All-Star Game in his sophomore season, and somehow managed to take it to another level in year three. In his third season, 2010-11, Rose became the youngest MVP winner in NBA history after averaging 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record.
Rose was just 22 years old when he won MVP, and he was projecting to be one of the best players the NBA has ever seen before injuries took over his career.
The greatest point guard of all time?
While Rose's entire NBA career has turned into one of the biggest "What If?" stories in sports, it is certain that he would have had a very successful career if injuries had not stood in his way. However, would he have been the greatest point guard in NBA history? Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley thinks so.
In a recent episode of the "Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley played a "one has to go" game between Derrick Rose, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Allen Iverson.
"D. Rose is on there. That s--- that he was doing in the Miami Heat series [in 2011], I've never seen," Beverley said. "I'm going D. Rose. I've gotta go Kyrie [Irving]... I think I'm gonna leave Russ [Westbrook] off... You said in his prime, right? In [Rose's] prime, he was the youngest MVP! Man, if D. Rose stayed healthy, we'd probably be talking about the best point guard to ever play the game."
A debate between Westbrook and Rose has gone around the NBA for years, as two uber-athletic point guards, but it is impossible to compare Rose to any other star because his career never truly panned out. Of course, even Beverley taking Irving over Westbrook is a questionable decision, but prime Rose is an understandable choice.
Still, Beverley has very strong feelings about how good Rose could have been among the NBA's greatest of all time.
"If he stays healthy and gets a little bit more help, Jimmy Butler coming into himself, it's trouble," Beverley continued.
If Rose had stayed healthy, the Bulls likely would have been atop the Eastern Conference for years, but his 2010-11 MVP season was his last healthy season in Chicago. Basketball fans can always dream about what could've been for Derrick Rose, but Beverley's vision for him might be a little bold.