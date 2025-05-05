Patrick Beverley's Warriors Statement During Game 7 vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets find themselves in a winner-takes-all situation on Sunday night, with the Rockets on the verge of a 3-1 series comeback that would turn the tide for them after being dominated by the Warriors in their past playoff series. However, Golden State has the edge entering halftime with a 12-point lead.
While fans are reacting to Steph Curry's quiet first half and Buddy Hield's dominant shooting display, some former players are also chiming in on the conversation. To no surprise, ex-Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley shared his statement on what he's seen during the first half of an exciting Game 7.
"They Locked in. Jimmy calming [Draymond] down. steph struggling and team is still responding. impressive," Beverley said.
As mentioned in the first part of his post, Jimmy Butler was helping keep Draymond Green calm, as the defensive star received a technical foul after hitting Fred VanVleet in the face. As for Curry, he had just three points in the entire first half, not making a shot until the end of the first half. However, Buddy Hield's historic first half kept them ahead.
Looking ahead, in a second half that surely will be a tight finish, the winner is set to advance and face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. With the Timberwolves coming off a five-game series win over the Los Angeles Lakers, whoever the Wolves face will be in for a test.
