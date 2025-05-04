Chicago Bulls Legend Calls Out Clippers After Game 7 Loss
The Los Angeles Clippers forced a Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, as the franchise was feeling the pressure to make it out of the first round after back-to-back exits in their last two seasons. A star-studded team that features two likely first-ballot Hall of Famers in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the Clippers once again came up short.
In a total team effort by the Nuggets, the Clippers got sent home in the first round for the third-straight season, a loss that could very well lead to a change in the roster going into next season. With reactions coming from all around the association, Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper called out the Clippers for their play.
"@LAClippers start the bus and plane for home…. I’m disappointed," Harper shared on his X account. A former Clipper himself, Harper played for the team from 1989 to 1994, averaging 19.3 points per game during that stretch. However, Harper would go on to play a crucial role for the Bulls in three of their championship teams.
Since the arrival of Leonard, the Clippers have only one conference finals appearance to show for it. While he's proved he can be one of the best in the league when he's on the floor, availability continues to be an area of concern for him, especially as he turns 34 this offseason.
Given the construction and contracts on the Clippers roster, this season might've been their best chance at making a title push with this core. Now, they'll find themselves with a lot of questions to ask before the start of next season.
