Bulls News

The Josh Giddey Problem Could Be Ending Soon for Chicago Bulls

Is this restricted free agency saga finally nearing its end with Josh Giddey?

Austin Veazey

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Josh Giddey restricted free agency saga has stretched on for nearly two months now. Giddey has been firm on his asking price of $30 million annually, a price that the Chicago Bulls haven't been willing to reach yet.

Giddey believes he's worth the same as Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Suggs, and while he's absolutely a better player than Quickley, that doesn't mean the Bulls should give him a large contract because the Toronto Raptors massively overpaid for someone.

Chicago has realized that they don't have to bid against themselves after overpaying Patrick Williams last offseason on a five-year, $90 million deal, and he's not even projected to start next year. Giddey at least played phenomenal basketball post-All-Star Break.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey reacts after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

KC Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network provided an update on the situation. Could there be a resolution soon?

"The Bulls do have a long-term offer on the table, believed to be in the neighborhood of $20 million a year. It's pretty well-documented that Josh Giddey and his representatives are seeking in that $30 million range, so there's still a pretty significant gulf financially," Johnson said.

"The difference in this restricted free agency situation from a prior one, that's unlike the Lauri Markkanen situation, the Bulls have given no indications league-wide of being amenable to a sign-and-trade."

In regards to Markkanen, he was eventually included in a three-team sign-and-trade that sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Bulls received Derrick Jones Jr., a conditional first-round pick that never conveyed, and a second-round pick. A year later, the Cavaliers traded him to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

Johnson is confident that this will reach a "positive" resolution, but it's a matter of time.

Could Josh Giddey Accept the Qualifying Offer?

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There are four restricted free agents still awaiting long-term deals: Giddey, Cam Thomas, Quentin Grimes, and Jonathan Kuminga. Of the group, Giddey seems the likeliest to come to terms on a long-term deal. Giddey seems like he'd love to be back in Chicago, which can't be said for Kuminga.

Thomas seems the likeliest to accept the qualifying offer. A report surfaced recently that he sees himself as a $40 million per year player, which just isn't going to happen. No one, either this year or next, will want to hand Thomas that kind of contract.

Kuminga has talked up like he would be okay with taking the qualifying offer, but they don't seem too far off on negotiations. Grimes is a complete unknown, but the 76ers seem confident in getting a deal done there.

Related Articles

Angel Reese Has Michael Jordan Level AspirationsNBA Legend Dwyane Wade's Sincere Message on Draymond Green's CareerNBA Players React to Josh Giddey's New Post on Monday19-Year NBA Veteran Boldly Compares Luka Doncic to Lakers Legend

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News