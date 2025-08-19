Angel Reese Has Michael Jordan Level Aspirations
The Chicago Sky unexpectedly has the most popular athlete in the city on their team, as Angel Reese continues to become one of the biggest stars in women's basketball.
The Sky drafted Reese seventh overall in 2024, and even though her on-court production has certainly proven its worth, her name value is bringing more fans to the franchise than they could have imagined.
As she continues to grow, Reese has some pretty lofty goals for herself and her brand.
Angel Reese 1
Via Reebok: "Introducing the Angel Reese 1. Coming soon."
Reese is signed with popular shoe brand Reebok, and the partnership is set to release her first signature shoe, the Reebok Angel Reese 1, on September 18.
Many fans have shown love for the new shoe release, with a few different colorways already teased by her and the brand. Of course, Reebok is not typically known as a basketball shoe brand, and there are very few basketball stars who would be able to change that. Still, Reese will try.
Reese's high aspirations
Reese has a very outgoing personality and has always been very confident with herself on and off the court, but her latest statement has some questioning if she is too confident.
With the release of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 approaching, the Sky star got honest about how she wants her shoe line to be as recognizable as Michael Jordan's famous Air Jordan line.
"Reebok is back! We’re bringing back that old-school look, the old-school vibes. People are going to be wearing Reebok everywhere, just like how they wear Jordans everywhere," Reese said to ELLE's Kayla Webley Adler. "I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just to be a household name, to have no limits on what I can do and what I can accomplish."
Of course, people have been wearing Jordans for three decades, since the Chicago Bulls legend released the first pair with Nike in 1985. While Reese is right to be confident in her new shoes, no basketball star has been able to reach the level that Jordan is at. Still, she has been an inspiration to many young women's basketball players, and her new shoe will likely be a big hit.
