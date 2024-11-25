Travis Kelce Sends Message to Ex-Bulls Player After Chiefs-Panthers
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The win improved Kansas City’s record to 10-1 on the season.
Already one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Kelce has of course reached a new stratosphere of popularity due to his relationship with music legend Taylor Swift. Now with 6.7M followers on Instagram, Kelce is one of the most popular players in the NFL.
Sharing a post to his Instagram story after the game, Kelce sent a message to former NBA star Richard Hamilton. Wearing Hamilton’s signature sneakers before the game, Kelce wrote on his story, “Had to bring some 🔥🔥🔥 for week 12!! @riphamilton32”
Kelce reshared a post from Hamilton that included text messages between the two athletes, along with a pregame photo of the Chiefs star wearing Hamilton’s shoes.
Via Hamilton: “🫡 my dude @killatrav 🔥🔥🔥! Should Brand Jordan come back and do more retro PE’s.”
Kelce commented on the post, writing, “🗣️Rip!! Your PE’s go crazy!! 🔥🔥”
Hamilton was a star with the Detroit Pistons where he played nine seasons. The three-time All-Star and 2004 NBA champion then finished his career with the Chicago Bulls where he spent two seasons. The 7th overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft, Hamilton played 14 seasons total.
This was a fun exchange between Kelce and Hamilton after the NFL star showed support with his pregame kicks.
