Bulls News

Travis Kelce Sends Message to Ex-Bulls Player After Chiefs-Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had an Instagram exchange with ex-NBA star Richard Hamilton.

Joey Linn

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The win improved Kansas City’s record to 10-1 on the season.

Already one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Kelce has of course reached a new stratosphere of popularity due to his relationship with music legend Taylor Swift. Now with 6.7M followers on Instagram, Kelce is one of the most popular players in the NFL.

Sharing a post to his Instagram story after the game, Kelce sent a message to former NBA star Richard Hamilton. Wearing Hamilton’s signature sneakers before the game, Kelce wrote on his story, “Had to bring some 🔥🔥🔥 for week 12!! @riphamilton32”

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sends message to ex-NBA star Richard Hamilton. / @killatrav / Instagram

Kelce reshared a post from Hamilton that included text messages between the two athletes, along with a pregame photo of the Chiefs star wearing Hamilton’s shoes.

Via Hamilton: “🫡 my dude @killatrav 🔥🔥🔥! Should Brand Jordan come back and do more retro PE’s.”

Kelce commented on the post, writing, “🗣️Rip!! Your PE’s go crazy!! 🔥🔥”

Hamilton was a star with the Detroit Pistons where he played nine seasons. The three-time All-Star and 2004 NBA champion then finished his career with the Chicago Bulls where he spent two seasons. The 7th overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft, Hamilton played 14 seasons total.

This was a fun exchange between Kelce and Hamilton after the NFL star showed support with his pregame kicks.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News