Two Bulls Stars Who Could Get Traded During 2025-26 NBA Season
With the Chicago Bulls entering yet another season coming off a Play-In Tournament exit in the 2024-2025 season, questions have already arisen regarding their roster.
The Bulls are not a championship contender, and may look to make significant changes to their team with some tough contract decisions coming up.
There is no doubt that there was some promise at the end of the 2024-2025 season. After the All-Star Break, Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis showed flashes of taking the next step in their careers, pushing the Bulls to big wins to even get them to the postseason.
Now, with two big expiring contracts and a Josh Giddey deal looming, the Bulls have to look deep and figure out who they are going to keep and who they are going to trade away.
Coby White's Case
Coby White is coming off of a career-best season in Chicago.
He averaged 20.4 points per game on 45.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc, making him a very valuable offensive talent.
The problem is, White is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-2026 season, and there have been no known negotiations with him for an extension. That puts the Bulls and White in a predicament.
Teams around the league are surely looking for a scorer of White's caliber every day, so it would not behoove the Bulls to at least garner interest throughout the season.
The Warriors could be a team that seeks a trade for the Bulls' guard. It would give them a reliable secondary scorer next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, giving them an added scoring punch.
The Miami Heat could also be in the market for White, as he would fill the need for a consistent scorer next to Tyler Herro. Although they just acquired Norman Powell, he, too, is on an expiring contract.
Is Vucevic Finally On His Way Out?
Like Coby White, Nikola Vucevic is also on an expiring contract for the 2025-2026 season.
There is no question that Vucevic is still one of the best offensive big men in the NBA, with his ability to score, rebound, and space the floor.
He averaged an excellent 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on 53 percent from the floor and an elite 40.2 percent from three.
Sure, he is primarily a defensive liability at the center position, but plenty of teams could use his scoring.
The Celtics could be in the market for a frontcourt player if their season pans out well without Jayson Tatum. Alternatively, teams like the Warriors or Lakers could trade for Vucevic down the line if Jaxson Hayes doesn't pan out or the Warriors need more depth in their offensive system.
In any case, the Bulls have tough decisions to make for a roster that is currently at the back of the pack in an already depleted Eastern Conference.
So, what will they do?
Related Articles
Recent Chicago Bulls Guard Expected to Sign With International Team
Chicago Bulls Star Dismisses Warriors, Lakers Rumors With Recent Desire
Chicago Bulls Legend's Heartfelt Statement on Billy Donovan Coaching Team