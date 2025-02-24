Tyrese Maxey's Injury Status for Bulls vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have easily been the most disappointing team in the NBA this season, but the star-studded squad has reached a new low. The 76ers have lost seven consecutive games to drop to 20-36 on the season, but Monday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls could be their most important.
The Bulls sit in 10th place in the East, one-and-half games ahead of the 12th-place 76ers. If the 76ers can break their losing streak to take down the Bulls, they will be in a much better position to make the Play-In Tournament, but they might have to do it shorthanded.
The 76ers are listing All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as questionable for Monday's game due to a right finger sprain.
Maxey has been Philadelphia's best player this season next to an injury-ridden Joel Embiid and an underwhelming Paul George. The 6-foot-2 guard averages 27.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, leading the 76ers in each category.
Maxey joins Embiid in the questionable category for Monday's game against the Bulls, which could lead to another 76ers upset loss. The Bulls are on a six-game losing streak, so while neither team is playing well right now, this game could mean a lot for that final Play-In Tournament spot.
The 76ers are just 1-7 when Maxey is sidelined this season, so his status could be very significant for the outcome of Monday's matchup.
The Bulls and 76ers face off at 7 p.m. EST in Philadelphia on Monday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls