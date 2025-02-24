Bulls News

Tyrese Maxey's Injury Status for Bulls vs 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Tyrese Maxey on the injury report against the Chicago Bulls

Logan Struck

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers have easily been the most disappointing team in the NBA this season, but the star-studded squad has reached a new low. The 76ers have lost seven consecutive games to drop to 20-36 on the season, but Monday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls could be their most important.

The Bulls sit in 10th place in the East, one-and-half games ahead of the 12th-place 76ers. If the 76ers can break their losing streak to take down the Bulls, they will be in a much better position to make the Play-In Tournament, but they might have to do it shorthanded.

The 76ers are listing All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as questionable for Monday's game due to a right finger sprain.

Maxey has been Philadelphia's best player this season next to an injury-ridden Joel Embiid and an underwhelming Paul George. The 6-foot-2 guard averages 27.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, leading the 76ers in each category.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0)
Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to shoot against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Maxey joins Embiid in the questionable category for Monday's game against the Bulls, which could lead to another 76ers upset loss. The Bulls are on a six-game losing streak, so while neither team is playing well right now, this game could mean a lot for that final Play-In Tournament spot.

The 76ers are just 1-7 when Maxey is sidelined this season, so his status could be very significant for the outcome of Monday's matchup.

The Bulls and 76ers face off at 7 p.m. EST in Philadelphia on Monday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News