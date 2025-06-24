Unexpected Team Linked to $60 Million Celtics Star in Trade Talks
The Boston Celtics seem to be having a fire sale that kicked off on Monday night by trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons, but what's next for the storied franchise?
The Celtics moving on from Holiday was no surprise, and the next player out on their money-saving journey is likely big man Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-2 star is entering the last season of a two-year, $60 million contract, and to shed some money, they will likely send his expiring contract to a new team.
On Tuesday, there were reports of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors being interested in Porzingis, but a surprise team was recently linked to the big man.
NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that opposing teams are wondering if the Bulls will target Porzingis as they look for a new big man.
"Another team that is increasingly mentioned in connection with various big men: Chicago," Fischer wrote. "...There have been some fresh whispers since then about the Bulls angling to trade up from their No. 12 spot in Wednesday's draft in pursuit of size. The Bulls are not currently chasing Porziņģis, league sources say, although some rival teams have been openly wondering if they might."
Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this past season with the Celtics, but after falling short of becoming back-to-back champions, Boston has no reason to keep their core together. The Bulls would be an interesting landing spot, but certainly an unlikely one.