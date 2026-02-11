Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Nikola Vucevic is ready to embarrass the Chicago Bulls!

Roughly one week after the organization chose to send the big man to the Boston Celtics, the two sides will match up. It will be Chicago's first time seeing Vucevic in an opposing uniform since 2021, and they will have to try to slow him down with a major lack of depth in the frontcourt.

The Bulls are fresh off allowing 66 points in the paint to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. sitting out, Chicago still struggled to slow down the Nets' offense and allowed Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney to combine for 50 points. All things considered, this does not bode well for a meeting with Vucevic and the Celtics, who have the NBA's second-highest offensive rating.

Speaking of which, it's going to take a strong shooting night from downtown to keep up with this Celtics team. They have continued to take the second-highest number of attempts from deep, resulting in the third-highest number of makes behind only the Warriors and Hornets. The primary reason the Bulls were able to pull off the miraculous victory over Boston in January was their 21 made triples. Can this new-look group catch the same fire?

The good news is that they managed to make 18+ threes against both Toronto and Denver, but things fell off a cliff with a 10-36 shooting night in Brooklyn. Which team will show up tonight? If one thing is for sure, Anfernee Simons is likely to get up his fair share of shots as he tries to remind his former team what they gave up.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (24-29) at Boston Celtics (34-19)

Where: TD Garden

When: 6:30 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Jaden Ivey

2. Anfernee Simons

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Boston Celtics

1. Derrick White

2. Sam Hauser

3. Jaylen Brown

4. Luka Garza

5. Neemias Queta

Injury News

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) reacts after making a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey and Tre Jones remain sidelined as the Chicago Bulls play their final game before the All-Star break. The team has also ruled out Jalen Smith yet again, as the big man continues to deal with a calf issue.

Isaac Okoro represents the newest addition after dealing with knee soreness. The forward has appeared in 31 consecutive games and will now leave Chicago with a big hole defensively at the wing. Who will get the Jaylen Brown assignment?

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Josh Giddey – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Tre Jones – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – OUT (Achilles)