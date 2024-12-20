Zach LaVine Makes Bold Statement After Celtics-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls shocked the NBA world on Thursday when they marched into TD Garden and stole a win from the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Bulls handed the Celtics just their sixth loss on the year, but their nine-point margin of defeat was their largest of the season.
The Bulls were led by two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine with 36 points on 11-19 shooting from the field and 6-11 from deep. Each Bulls starter was in double figures, and star big man Nikola Vucevic posted a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double, shooting 7-9 from the field.
The Bulls move to 13-15 on the season and take sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference, sitting in prime position to hold onto a playoff spot.
Following the statement road win over the Celtics, LaVine revealed exactly what he thinks of this Bulls squad, making the bold declaration that they can make the playoffs as currently constructed.
"We’re a good team," LaVine said. "We’re competitive. And we’re a resilient group."
LaVine revealed that he believes the Bulls can make the playoffs this season, and while that does mean they would forfeit their 2025 first-round pick, it would destroy all of the doubters who failed to believe in this Chicago squad before the season started.
While the Bulls are still far from being one of the most talented teams in the NBA, they have shown promise at times this season and it should not surprise anybody that they are sitting in the playoff picture right now.
