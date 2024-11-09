Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks
It only took nine games, but the injury bug has officially hit the Chicago Bulls and the team is struggling again. After starting the season with a very respectable 3-2 record, the Bulls have now found themselves at 3-6.
Chicago has a very winnable game ahead of them against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Atlanta only has a record of 4-6 themselves, so the game is very up for grabs.
Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, their best player is listed on the injury report yet again. The Bulls have officially listed Zach LaVine as questionable with a right adductor sprain.
LaVine has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since November 1 against the Brooklyn Nets where he initially suffered the injury. He put up 21 points on 41.2% shooting that night in a loss. LaVine has missed three games with the injury, against the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, and MInnesota Timberwolves. The Bulls have lost every single game LaVine has missed, but they also were going against difficult teams.
Tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks is arguably the easiest game Chicago has for some time. After tonight, the team faces the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Houston Rockets.
The Chicago Bulls desperately need Zach LaVine back, and hopefully, tonight will be the night where he returns.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade