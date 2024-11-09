Bulls News

Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks

The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine on the injury report

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It only took nine games, but the injury bug has officially hit the Chicago Bulls and the team is struggling again. After starting the season with a very respectable 3-2 record, the Bulls have now found themselves at 3-6.

Chicago has a very winnable game ahead of them against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Atlanta only has a record of 4-6 themselves, so the game is very up for grabs.

Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, their best player is listed on the injury report yet again. The Bulls have officially listed Zach LaVine as questionable with a right adductor sprain.

LaVine has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since November 1 against the Brooklyn Nets where he initially suffered the injury. He put up 21 points on 41.2% shooting that night in a loss. LaVine has missed three games with the injury, against the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, and MInnesota Timberwolves. The Bulls have lost every single game LaVine has missed, but they also were going against difficult teams.

Tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks is arguably the easiest game Chicago has for some time. After tonight, the team faces the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Houston Rockets.

The Chicago Bulls desperately need Zach LaVine back, and hopefully, tonight will be the night where he returns.

