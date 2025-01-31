Zach LaVine's Status for Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors
After a complete beatdown against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the ever-volatile Chicago Bulls have a chance to get back into the winning column against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Surprisingly, Toronto is one of the hottest teams in the NBA with a five-game winning streak. They're tied for the longest winning streak in the NBA, alongside the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, they'll have to face off against the Raptors without their best player. Zach LaVine has been listed as out against the Toronto Raptors due to personal reasons.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan stated that LaVine would be missing a few games due to personal reasons. While the reason wasn't stated, it was assumed to be due to the birth of his third child. Friday night will be the second game in a row that LaVine has missed due to his "personal reasons" situation.
Through 42 games this season, LaVine has averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 51/45/80 shooting from the field. The Bulls' project of restoring LaVine's value this season has been a massive success. Now that the NBA Trade Deadline is a short few days away, the Bulls can get the maximum value for their former All-Star guard.
The Chicago Bulls off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
