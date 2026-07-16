Bulls' Caleb Wilson Shows He Wants All the Smoke After Top Picks Sit Summer League

When the NBA set up the Summer League slate, they knew exactly what they were doing. They made sure that the Top 4 picks would face off, scheduling Caleb Wilson against the Grizzlies, Jazz, and Wizards to begin the Las Vegas festivities.

Fast forward five days, however, and only one of those games featured the matchup everyone wanted. Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer (No. 3) battled in a tightly contested first meeting. The Bulls' No. 4 pick would shine with 35 points, but Boozer would walk away victorious with the slim 97-96 victory.

Next up was supposed to be Darryn Peterson (No. 2), with AJ Dybantsa (No. 2) scheduled 24 hours later. However, both the Jazz and Wizards decided to shut down their first-rounders right before their matchup with Wilson. It's safe to say that Chicago Bulls fans were left disappointed. And they weren't the only ones.

Caleb Wilson Says He's Built Different

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson was allegedly so locked into a meeting with the No. 2 overall pick on Monday that the absence of that threw him for a loop. Both Ace Bailey and Cody Williams – Utah's first-rounders from the prior two drafts – were also ruled out.

“I feel like yesterday was kind of weird for me, honestly, because I expected to play against Darryn," Wilson said. "I expected to play against a lot of the players they had, so when I came into the game, I didn’t have the right mindset, in my opinion … I’m a real competitor, and I want to play against the best players, so I feel like that led to me not having my best game yesterday.”

To be sure, Wilson still had a solid night. While it may not have been the same as a 35-point explosion, he still recorded 19 points with 5 blocks. His three-point shot wasn't falling, but this only made him work harder on the defensive end. Also, Wilson at least ended the night with a highlight-reel fourth quarter, which included the best dunk of Summer League.

Not too long after that performance, Wilson found out that the Dybantsa battle was scratched. The Wizards officially shut down the No. 1 overall pick following two outings in Las Vegas. Wilson said afterward that he was able to approach this game with a different and better mindset, focusing more on making the right plays and setting his teammates up for success.

Make no mistake, however, Wilson didn't sound thrilled with how things shook out. He wanted all the smoke, making that known after finally getting his first Summer League win on Tuesday night.

"I feel like I’m different than all of them," Wilson said confidently. "I can’t say they don’t enjoy basketball, but I enjoy basketball. I love this sh*t. I’m going to play as much as I can, as much as my team will let me. I’m not the type to go away from a game because I don’t feel good. I know in the NBA, I’m not going to feel good some days. As long as I don’t have an injury or something that’s actually wrong with me. People come from all over the world to see me play, so I don’t want to let them down, too.”

Message received.

To be sure, it feels likely that Caleb Wilson will play only one more game than both Peterson and Dybantsa. While the Bulls have yet to announce anything, there is no question that playing four full Summer League games would be uncharacteristic for a player of Wilson's caliber. We typically see organizations practice an abundance of caution and rest their budding stars.

Nevertheless, Wilson has still earned the right to talk the talk. Back-to-backs are just as rare for top rookies to suit up for in Summer League, but Wilson specifically asked Bryson Graham for the chance to play. He wanted to get a taste of what NBA life would be like. Is the rookie wall likely still looming? Of course, but you can't help but respect his drive to learn as much as possible ahead of October.

There is no question that we have learned a lot about the Bulls' new franchise centerpiece over the last week. He immediately lived up to the hype on the court, flashing an even more well-rounded skillset that many expected. Even more importantly, though, he gave everyone a look at how his brain works.

Wilson's motor and competitiveness were both highly touted in the pre-draft process, and it's now easy to see why. As talented as he already is, his mentality is what makes it feel like he is truly destined to reach his potential.

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