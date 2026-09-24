One month from today, the Chicago Bulls will be taking the court at the United Center.

It's been a long time coming, but the NBA regular season is almost here. The summer has been packed with change for the Chicago Bulls, most notably at the highest level. While it might mean a slightly less competitive season on the court, it will still serve as an incredibly important 82-game slate for an organization trying to start fresh.

With that in mind, let's explore a few exciting preseason storylines, beginning with the most exciting one!

1. Caleb Wilson ... Duh

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson, left, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams cheer on the Chicago Cubs during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is only one place to start: Caleb Freakin' Wilson (not his real middle name).

It can be easy to forget about the draft during the lengthy NBA offseason. But Caleb Wilson has remained at the top of mind. Whether it's his countless late-night social media posts in the gym, popping up around the city with fellow Chicago stars, or working out with LeBron Freakin' James (also not his real middle name), Wilson has only built up the hype heading into Year 1.

Nevertheless, the next few weeks are when things get real. Media Day and training camp are less than a week away. Expectations are going to be set, and practices are going to be jam-packed with information. How will Wilson respond? Can he immediately look like the player the Bulls want him to be in this new system?

To be clear, Wilson deserves time to adjust to his new NBA life. But there is also no ignoring that he is the most highly touted prospect since Derrick Rose was in the building. Fans and media alike are going to be watching him like a hawk, and it puts some real pressure on the first impression he can make.

2. Tiago Splitter's Identity

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite leading the Portland Trail Blazers for essentially all of last season, this will be Tiago Splitter's first-ever training camp as head coach. And that comes with a whole new set of challenges.

The next couple of weeks will be crucial to getting this rebuild to start off on a strong note. As things currently stand, this Chicago Bulls organization has no real identity or established style of play. Neither must be locked into place before the regular season, as changes are going to have to be made along the way. However, this is the time for Splitter to lay the foundation of what he wants HIS team to look like.

Most signs point toward Splitter bringing a very different brand of Bulls basketball. He has already stressed the importance of rebounding and playing defense. Not to mention, the roster itself is filled with high-motor and athletic downhill players. In other words, this sure feels like the Bulls are destined to be a far more physical team than fans have grown used to.

At the end of the day, this training camp and preseason will be just as much about getting to know Splitter as it will be about prepping the players. The Bulls brought him in to be a guiding light in this new era, specifically for the youngsters on the team. How he plans to do that, however, has remained a mystery. We'll start to get some answers in the coming days.

3. Training Camp Competition

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) puts up a shot during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not be much traditional roster competition for the Bulls. While they still have a fully guaranteed roster spot open, it doesn't appear as if they are bringing in the kind of talent that will fight for that contract. Conversely, there will likely be a push for the final two-way contract that will be worth watching, but it won't necessarily hold that much weight.

The real competition will be for a spot in the rotation. With a whole new front office and coaching staff in the gym, a handful of the Bulls' players will have something to prove.

For what it's worth, the starting lineup does feel pretty set with Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and Nic Claxton. But where the Bulls plan to go after that is anyone's guess. They have a pretty long list of players who could demand playing time.

For instance, both Jalen Smith and Zach Collins come as capable backup centers. Leonard Miller, Patrick Williams, and Isaac Okoro will have to duke it out for minutes at the wing. Rob Dillingham and rookie Dailyn Swain will have to prove they are worthy of an immediate ball-handling role.

The next handful of months are going to be a strict evaluation period for this new brain trust. Aside from Caleb Wilson, no one on this roster is considered safe. If a player wants to change that, the process of doing so starts now.

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