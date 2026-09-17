Bulls' Caleb Wilson is Already in the Gym with LeBron James

It looks like Caleb Wilson has made a superstar friend.

With only weeks to go until Media Day for the Chicago Bulls, the rookie continues to sweat it out in the gym. He's shared plenty of solo images from his seemingly nonstop workouts on Instagram, with the majority coming from the Chicagoland area. However, Wilson's latest image shows him posing alongside one of the most recognizable faces in the game.

On his secondary Instagram, Wilson posted a photo to his story of him and LeBron James. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has his arm around the No. 4 overall pick and is pointing in his direction. Wilson, with a slight smile, is holding up some deuces.

Caleb Wilson already in the gym with LeBron James.



Both Klutch clients. Huge for the rookie heading into Year 1.



(📸 cdubarchiv3 | IG) pic.twitter.com/1cMyWct2wv — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) September 16, 2026

Fans online were quick to point out just how much taller Wilson appears to be than the newest Philadelphia 76er. However, it's worth noting that James is shoeless and appears to be at the knees. He checks in at six-foot-nine, while Wilson is considered to be just a smidge taller at six-foot-ten.

Regardless, height shouldn't be the main takeaway here. The far more noteworthy element is that ... well ... CALEB WILSON IS WORKING OUT WITH LEBRON FREAKIN' JAMES!!

Caleb Wilson's Superstar Workout

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson isn't the first rookie to share an offseason gym with the NBA Legend, but that doesn't make it any less special. James has never appeared to be the easiest player to link up with, especially at this point in his career. He seemingly sticks to his own strict routine, and why wouldn't he after 23 seasons as a pro?

Perhaps this is when having the same agency pays off, though! Wilson is a current Klutch client, meaning both he and James share Rich Paul as their primary business partner. Of course, Klutch has plenty of high-profile clients on their list, but Wilson automatically became one of their highest-upside youngsters when he signed on.

Speaking of which, what is better for a player with Wilson's potential than getting a few tips and tricks from The King? There might not be a player higher on the dream workout list for a 20-year-old forward.

There's also a handful of similarities between the two players – albeit 20+ years apart. While James may have been the more intimidating physical specimen coming into the league, Wilson shares in the elite athleticism and downhill ferocity. It's not hyperbole to consider Wilson among the most explosive athletes drafted this century. He is that special.

Wilson – like James – has also been widely praised for his two-way versatility. He can easily guard multiple positions while also serving as a primary playmaker at times. However, plenty of athletes with his gifts have failed over the years. The IQ is the more important element, and this is exactly what Wilson should look to take away from James the most.

To be clear, the James and Wilson comp is extremely loose. It's dangerous and rather silly to compare anyone to one of the greatest players of all time. But James obviously knows better than anyone what it takes to live up to the hype and help a franchise build a sustainable winning culture. With Wilson now being the face of the Bulls franchise, this is the exact kind of meet-up Bulls fans should be thrilled to see.

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