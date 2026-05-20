3 Dream NBA Draft Scenarios for the Chicago Bulls in the First Round

The NBA Draft is still over a month away, meaning plenty of prep remains for Bryson Graham and his new front office. The Chicago Bulls are the only team in the league to currently own two Top 15 picks, putting them in a prime position to snag two future building blocks for this new era.

Could they screw it all up and continue this organization's downward spiral? Of course! This is the Chicago freakin' Bulls we're talking about, folks. However, when we consider just how deep this 2026 draft is, there are a handful of ways that things could go very right on June 23rd.

Let's go over three scenarios that would be hard not to love for Graham and Co. next month, starting with a shocker at No. 4!

1. The Unexpected Slide

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 4 – Darryn Petereson

No. 15 – Hannes Steinbach



While it may be the most likely scenario, Caleb Wilson sitting at No. 4 isn't a guarantee. His combination of size, length, and raw athleticism is downright tantalizing. In fact, out of all the Top 4 prospects, Wilson may be the most likely one to blow executives away during individual workouts. What if this leads to him being snagged before the Bulls are on the clock?

If that happens, most would assume it's Cameron Boozer who falls into the Bulls' lap. But he might very well be the safest of the Top 4 picks. Conversely, Darryn Peterson is probably the most risky. Many were rubbed the wrong way by his lack of availability at Kansas. It raised some major questions about his long-term health, as well as his competitive drive.

However, when Peterson was on the floor, he basically looked as good as advertised. There is no denying that he is one of the best guard prospects in years, as his three-level scoring ability is superstar-caliber. The ball comes out of his hands with incredible ease, and he also possesses all the tools to be a high-impact defender. At the end of the day, there is a reason why he was seen as the likely No. 1 overall pick for months.

This is why the Bulls would be doing jumping jacks if the teams above them overthought things and allowed Peterson to slide. He would instantly give the Bulls a No. 1 scorer to build around. Likewise, it would give them the opportunity at No. 15 to look at the relatively long list of high-upside bigs in the middle of the first round. Hannes Steinbach is one who turned some heads at the draft combine. He measured in as a true five and might very well be the best rebounder in the class. Plus, he showed some real three-point shooting upside at Washington.

A franchise guard and a big man of the future? Works for me!

2. The Trade Up

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 4 – Caleb Wilson

No. 11 – Brayden Burries (via trade with GSW)

Assuming all goes according to plan and Caleb Wilson heads to Chicago at No. 4, could the Chicago Bulls consider a trade up? There are so many talented guards projected to go in the 5-10 range of the lottery that it feels inevitable someone begins to slide down the board. And why wouldn't the Bulls want a chance at grabbing one to pair with their new explosive big man?

Kingston Flemings out of Houston is someone who's seen his stock dip a little. Previously in the running for the 5th or 6th selection. Flemings' size has become a slight concern. With that said, there is no questioning his athletic pop and shooting ability. If there is anyone who fits Graham's SLAP model, though, it might be Arizona's Brayden Burries.

To be sure, Burries isn't the highest-flyer or quickest speedster, but he offers the kind of versatility and size that I could see standing out to Graham. Burries is six-foot-four with a 215-pound build and a plus wingspan. He shot nearly 40.0 percent from downtown on 4.6 attempts per game during his Freshman season at Arizona, and he also forced his way to the charity stripe for 4.3 attempts a night. When it comes to guards with an immediate ability to play on and off the ball, Burries is arguably the most intriguing in this range.

Does the upside for Burries feel a tad limited? Sure. He isn't the most dynamic athlete or flashy scorer. But he has the mold of an extremely dependable two-way backcourt player. He looks like someone who can fit into almost any scheme and consistently make winning plays. Adding his mature skillset in the same draft where you add the raw, exciting potential of Caleb Wilson could be a great complement.

So ... would Golden State strike this deal if Burries fell in their lap? Better yet, would No. 15 and No. 38 be enough to jump four spots? The Bulls could at least throw in a few more of their many future seconds! If one thing is for sure, the Warriors could benefit from adding a couple more young players to their aging core.

3. The Steals

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

No. 4 – Cameron Boozer

No. 15 – Labaron Philon Jr.

Could Bryson Graham pull off two steals in one draft!?

If Caleb Wilson is gone at No. 4, most assume that means Cameron Boozer is left over. And there is a world where this ends up as the best-case scenario for the Bulls. While Boozer's highlight reel may not be as drool-inducing, there wasn't a more dominant player in college basketball this past season.

Boozer essentially swept all the major awards with his historic season at Duke. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Equally as impressive, Boozer shot 55.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from long range on legitimate volume. Is he as fun as the high-flying Wilson or the stone-cold Peterson? No. But more than any player in this draft, Boozer is the person you look at and can instantly envision playing a winning role in the NBA. Oh ... and he's still only 18 years old.

With that in mind, as the most fundamentally sound and well-rounded player in this class, we could certainly look back at Boozer being a steal at No. 4. And the same could be said about the Bulls' grabbing Labaron Philon Jr. with their second selection of Round 1!

After going through the draft process in 2025, Philon returned to school and made the most of it. He improved in essentially every statistical category, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists on 50.1 percent shooting from the field. For a Bulls team that is in clear need of a scoring guard after moving on from Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, grabbing Philon could make a ton of sense. He's extremely good on the ball and repeatedly gets to his spots. He's one of those guards who plays at his own speed very effectively.

A handful of mock drafts currently have Philon going higher, but the chance of him sliding because of his age and skinnier frame is increasing. In other words, he could definitely end up available at No. 15, and the Bulls might view that as a big win.

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