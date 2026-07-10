Bulls Rookies Give Their Telling First Impressions of New Head Coach Tiago Splitter

All eyes may be on Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain over the next couple of weeks in Las Vegas, but they are far from the only ones making a crucial Chicago Bulls debut.

Yes, a handful of two-way signings and likely future Windy City Bulls players play their game. However, let's not forget that this will also be the first real test for Chicago's new head coach. Tiago Splitter has somewhat surprisingly committed to leading the Summer League squad for at least the first two games. Rarely do you see NBA head coaches man this position anymore, but Splitter made clear that he wants to set a tone from the jump.

What exactly will that tone be? It'll be some time before we can answer that question in earnest. However, early indications are that Splitter plans to bring a whole new tough-minded identity to the organization. Rebounding has been a point of emphasis early in practices, as has giving maximum effort on the defensive end.

Overall, there has been a no-nonsense tone early on at the Advocate Center. One has to imagine it can be a somewhat intimidating environment to step into as a rookie. But that's not how either Wilson or Swain sees it.

Wilson & Swain Share Early Impressions of Coach Splitter

Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Tiago Splitter during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their first official week of practice ahead of Summer League, first-rounders Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain have gotten a good taste of the Tiago Splitter Experience.

“First, he has a big accent," Caleb Wilson laughed. "Also, he’s very detailed. He knows what he wants you to do. He’s pretty serious. Most coaches, you have coaches who are joking around and stuff like that, Tiago is pretty serious. He knows what he wants.

When asked whether Splitter's serious tone fit with Wilson's preferred coaching style, the rookie didn't hesitate to respond.

“That’s how I approach it. I’d rather have someone serious and straightforward with me, so I know what I can do better," Wilson said.

Of course, a first-year player probably isn't going to say anything different. The last thing you want to do is start your NBA journey on an awkward note with your head coach. Regardless, it is pretty darn easy to believe what Wilson is saying. While he can be a lively personality off the court, he's built up a reputation for his aggressive play style and focused mentality on the court.

As for Swain, when asked independently for his review, the No. 15 pick offered up a very similar response.

“He’s great. He’s a player. He played the game, so he understands. He’s really good at explaining. Sometimes, his accent, it’s hard to understand him," Swain joked. "But he explains things, and you can tell how passionate he is, so he’s going to get his message across. And I really appreciate coaches that have that some passion for winning and development.”

Passion is one thing, but being able to get your message across is another. The fact that Splitter's communication is one of the first things that Swain highlighted certainly feels reassuring. It was one of the main things that Bryson Graham said he was looking for in the search process, particularly with a roster stuffed with young talent.

We're only going to learn more about Splitter in the coming months, and what he produces on the court will ultimately matter more than anything. However, first impressions are key for a head coach, specifically one who is trying to rebuild an entire culture. Splitter has evidently recognized that and made his preferences clear from the jump.

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