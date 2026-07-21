If Caleb Wilson has made one thing clear since joining the Chicago Bulls, it's that he's a competitive freak.

To be sure, this was one of his most talked-about qualities coming out of North Carolina. Scouts loved his fierce play style and edge. While he may have been a well-spoken and smiley personality off the court, he looked like someone you didn't want to mess with on the court. Heck, he even compared himself to another Tar Heels legend during the pre-draft process, saying that he's adopted Michael Jordan's mentality of taking everything seriously.

It's likely why he was disappointed not to face off against both Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa during Summer League, despite being scheduled to face the Jazz and Wizards. He even admitted that he entered the Bulls' meeting with the Jazz with the wrong mindset. Wilson went in expecting to matchup against the No. 2 overall pick and was thrown off once he was in street clothes.

Then, of course, there is the fact that Wilson competed in four Summer League games. It's incredibly rare for a player selected in the Top 4 – let alone a player performing as well as Wilson had – to play that deep into the Las Vegas event. However, Wilson specifically asked Bryson Graham if he could remain on the floor ahead of Game 3. The Bulls then allowed him to suit up for one more contest against the Lakers before he was finally shut down.

Time and again, Wilson stressed how much he loved the game and wanted to be on the court. He even threw some shade at some of his fellow first-rounders for sitting early. The whole goal was to learn as much as possible before his first full season of NBA action. And that remains the priority even with the exhibition games winding down.

Caleb Wilson Will Take No Days Off

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Caleb Wilson appeared in his final Summer League game, he was asked about what the rest of the offseason might look like. After a busy draft season and rigorous stint in Las Vegas, no one would blame him for taking some time to himself.

But Wilson scoffed at the idea.

“Hell no. I’m not taking no time off," Wilson said. "I’m about to go back to Chicago and get to work. I’ve learned everything I need to learn from Summer League – what I need to work on. All I can do is get better at it. October will be here real soon. Time moves fast, and I know it’s going to be an even bigger leap when I get to the NBA. Training camp is only five days. There is a lot I need to work on.”

What exactly are those things that he must improve? Don't worry, Wilson elaborated.

“I know that my handle needs to get tighter," Wilson explained. "I have to play off two feet more in the paint because of physicality. I feel like the league is physical for sure, but I feel like it will probably even take a step up from what is going on out here. And just making quicker decisions with the ball. Being able to read closeouts. Just simple things that I know will occur to me in the real game.”

Not only is this another perfect example of how Wilson's brain works, but it goes to show just how self-aware he is. The forward has repeatedly looked inward early in this NBA process, holding himself to an extremely high standard. For as electric as he has already been on the court, it's this mindset that really makes him feel like a potential superstar in the making.

He might have a long road ahead, but there is no question he's ready to step on the gas.

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