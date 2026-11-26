When the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets tipped off their Thanksgiving Eve action on Wednesday night, it quickly became clear that they were in for a tight matchup.

The two play a very different brand of basketball and were able to capitalize on the other's main weakness. For the Hornets, that meant cleaning the glass with ease. For the Bulls, that meant pushing the pace and penetrating the paint. It resulted in a game that saw 22 lead changes and a clutch 107-105 win for the road team.

Let's go through a few takeaways from a victory that will have the turkey tasting a lot sweeter for the Bulls tomorrow.

Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis Come Out Hot

Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the victory on Monday night, Matas Buzelis nor Josh Giddey appeared to be the happiest of campers in the fourth quarter. Tiago Splitter continued his surprising trend, benching the two young players late in the game in favor of a more experienced lineup.

Considering the rebuilding nature of this franchise, it's undoubtedly been a surprising decision. Those are two players it feels as if Bryson Graham would want on the floor in crunch time. Even if the score doesn't land in their favor, the two are at least gaining meaningful late-game experience.

Nevertheless, Splitter clearly believes the two can learn some valuable lessons on the bench. And perhaps the beginning of this game proved him right.

Buzelis and Giddey came out motivated. While both teams were struggling to find an offensive rhythm early in this game, the two Bulls starters did some damage.

Giddey was a key part of helping this Bulls team command the pace of play. With Charlotte recording the second-lowest PACE in the NBA, the lead guard was pushing the ball up the floor and had some strong outlet passes. Likewise, he provided some much-needed help on the glass with 8 rebounds in the first half. Charlotte entered the day among the best rebounding teams in the league.

Buzelis was doing the bulk of his damage in the scoring department. He was the team's leading scorer with 10 points and did the majority of his damage in the paint. For someone who has been chucking up a lot of threes lately, it was encouraging to see him bringing more of a downhill sense of urgency.

With that said, both were going to have to come out of the halftime break strong to earn Tiago Splitter's trust in crunch time. And they did just that. Each ended up with a handful of big plays in the fourth quarter. Giddey was repeatedly attacking the rim and bulldozing his way through the Hornets' defense. It was one of the first times this season that we saw him lean on his positional size.

As for Buzelis, he came through with arguably the most important bucket of the night. With 23.2 left to go, he flew in to save an empty possession and tipped in Nic Claxton's miss at the buzzer. This put the Bulls up 104-101. Brandon Miller would proceed to bring the Hornets within a single point, only for Buzelis to go to the free throw line and knock down two big ones.

Buzelis would finish the evening with a team-high 24 points on 8-15 shooting with 5 rebounds. Giddey may not have added as many points to the board, but he had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists. Most importantly, the lead guard had only a single turnover! That's going to put a smile on Splitter's face.

What Nearly Cost Them

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) taps in the ball to score past the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could the Chicago Bulls have had a better night offensively? Absolutely, but that wasn't even a necessity against a Hornets team that has the second-lowest effective field goal percentage in the league. What really kept them from ever pulling away was their inability to control the glass. And it's not as if they didn't know that would be key in this one.

Charlotte came into the night with the second-best rebounding rate behind only the Spurs. They have also been one of the NBA's best teams when it comes to scoring second-chance buckets. Indeed, this has been essentially their only source of reliable offense, and the Bulls couldn't find a way to stop it. Charlotte finished the night with 18 offensive rebounds that led to a 22-7 advantage in second-chance points.

The Hornets were at least held to two offensive rebounds in a tight fourth quarter, but this is where their defensive rebounding ability came into play. They secured a few important ones and quickly capitalized in the open floor. Despite being more of a halfcourt team, the Hornets ended the final frame with a 7-0 lead in the fastbreak department.

Regardless, the Bulls don't need to kick themselves on the plane ride home. They were able to overcome the rebounding struggles thanks to an efficient shooting night (50.0 percent) and some clutch buckets down the stretch.

Speaking of which ...

Everyone Helps in Crunch Time

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls came into the night just 2-6 in clutch games. While they've done a decent job keeping games closer in recent weeks, usually their inexperienced has shined bright in late-game moments. Facing an equally young Hornets team, however, they had a chance to show everything they've learned from a gauntlet start to the year.

To be sure, the big-time bucket-getting started right before the final 5 minutes. And everyone got involved. Jordan Hawkins and Zach Collins, who were the first two off the bench tonight, would drill back-to-back threes. Then, Collins would come through with a nice block on a Hornets team that shot just 41.4 percent on the night.

Splitter would go on to do something he had not done much this season. After playing Tre Jones along with Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Buddy Hield, and Nic Claxton for a couple of minutes, he would sub in Isaac Okoro for Jones. The Bulls now had their starting unit back on the court to close things out.

The Hornets would not go away, but the Bulls proved they could keep their head on straight. Buddy Hield would drill a needed triple. Nic Claxton would rock the rim. Giddey finished through traffic multiple times. And Matas Buzelis would nail the most important free throws of the night.

Chicago would shoot 52.4 percent in the final frame and nail three triples. To Charlotte's credit, they also made some key huge buckets and repeatedly fought their way to the free throw line. Former Bull Coby White was a big part of that and nearly got some sweet revenge. But, again, that's what made the Bulls' ability to pull this one out all the more impressive. They won a true 48-minute game.

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